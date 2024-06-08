140 students selected for DU V-C internship

NEW DELHI: With the University of Delhi beginning the Vice Chancellor’s Internship programme on Friday, DU V-C Yogesh Singh said as many as 140 interns were selected from over 6,000 applicants received.

The students were selected based on their additive scores of SGPA, MCQ, and group discussion. They will be engaged in 45 different branches and sections of the university.

This two-month internship will continue until August 6, 2024, and interns will earn a stipend of Rs 10,500 per month.

The Dean of Students Welfare (DSW) said 6,464 applications were received, of which 1,564 applicants with an SGPA of 8.1 or more in the last exam were shortlisted for the group discussion.

The DU started the internship programme in 2022-2023 with the aim of providing opportunities within the university.