1,400 govt school students cracked NEET exam: Minister

NEW DELHI : Over 1,400 students from Delhi government schools have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), 2.5 times higher compared to 2020, Education Minister Atishi said on Friday.

She said the students of Delhi government schools have been consistently performing excellently in the NEET exam and breaking their records.

“The number of children qualifying for the NEET exam from Delhi government schools has been increasing every year. In 2020, this number was 569, and in 2024, it increased to 1,414. That is, in just five years, the number of children qualifying for NEET has increased 2.5 times,” the cabinet minister said in a press conference.

Underscoring the achievement of government’s flagship school, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence, Atishi said, of the 255 students in the STEM specialisation, 243 qualified for the exam, which is 95 per cent.

“No school in the entire country or any prominent institute with giant advertisements would have had such a great success rate of 95 per cent. This year, the students of 12 Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, where students prepare for medical exams in the STEM stream, appeared for NEET. Of these, six schools have got 100 per cent result -- every student who appeared for NEET qualified,” she said.