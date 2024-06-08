Alliance with AAP was only for LS polls: DPCC chief

NEW DELHI: A day after senior AAP leader and Minister Gopal Rai said that the party would contest the Assembly election independently, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Friday asserted that the alliance with the grand old party was limited to the Lok Sabha polls.

He said that the party will be a strong opposition and work towards its revival in the city’s political landscape. “I would like to clarify that our alliance was for the Lok Sabha elections. We have discussed the issue at length. We will work on the shortcomings and, by playing the role of a strong opposition, bring Congress back to Delhi, too,” he said.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief termed the short stint a “good coordination.”

“I think, before the elections, we tried to make a strong alliance in the form of INDIA bloc. In the fight to save democracy, many like-minded people came together. The AAP, too, joined us in Delhi. We contested in good coordination,” he added.

On Thursday, Rai said his party’s alliance with the Congress was only for the LS elections and that the AAP has decided to contest next year’s assembly poll independently. He, however, also asserted that the advantage of the AAP-Congress alliance was a reduction in the victory margins of the BJP candidates.

Once rivals, the Congress and AAP reached a seat-sharing pact in February. The AAP contested on four seats, while the Congress on three.