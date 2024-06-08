BJP will trounce AAP, win at least 55 seats in 2025 state polls: Ramvir Bidhuri

NEW DELHI: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that it would contest the 2025 Delhi assembly elections on its own, the BJP MP-elect from South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Friday said his party will win at least 55 seats regardless of whether the Congress and AAP are in alliance or not.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the AAP swept the city, bagging 62 of 70 seats, with the remaining falling into the BJP’s kitty. Congress drew a blank.

“As soon as AAP and Congress had announced their alliance, we said that it would not last. In the past, Arvind Kejriwal used to attack Sonia Gandhi vehemently and had even called for her arrest by the CBI. Many Congress leaders and workers had issues with this. They were in an alliance in Delhi and yet were contesting against each other in Punjab,” Bidhuri said.

He also alleged that the only reason the AAP decided to ally with the Congress was to prevent the division of Muslim votes in Delhi. “Despite their alliance, we registered a remarkable victory in all seven seats in Delhi.”

On Thursday, senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai announced that the party would go solo in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections.

“This is clear from the first day that the INDIA bloc was formed for the Lok Sabha elections. As far as Vidhan Sabha is concerned, no alliance has been formed. Aam Aadmi Party will fight elections with its full strength,” Rai said after a meeting of party MLAs.

Previous polls

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the AAP swept the city, bagging 62 of 70 seats, with the remaining falling into the BJP’s kitty. Congress drew a blank AAP’s performance was even better in 2015 Vidhan Sabha polls as it won whooping 67 seats while BJP fetch three seats. For 2024 Lok Sabha polls, AAP and Congress allied with 4:3 seat sharing plan.