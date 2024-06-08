DTC to resume procurement of 500 e-buses

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Department (DTC) will resume the procurement of 500 electric buses, which were stalled due to the Lok Sabha elections. The buses will be added to the existing fleet of DTC which is expected to arrive in the next two months.

“Around 500 buses are expected to be available by July. For this, talks have been held with the supplier companies. The firms have assured the DTC that as the buses become available, they will be supplied to the capital. Charging stations are also being made in the depot before the buses arrive,” a senior transport department official said.

Till now, DTC has received 1,300 electric buses. The agency is expected to receive 500 buses of 12 metres in length and 1,040 smaller buses from the vehicle suppliers.