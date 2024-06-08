Nurses accuse GB Pant Hospital admin of irrational transfer, seek L-G’s help

NEW DELHI: Nursing association in the city is seeking L-G VK Saxena intervention into the alleged misconduct by the GB Pant Hospital administration.

In a letter written to Saxena, the All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF) said that the nursing superintendent of the hospital has accused the institute’s director of putting unnecessary pressure on her for irrational postings of nursing personnel through a pick-and-choose policy.

The senior nurses of the hospital alleged of being threatened by the director if they refused.

“We are getting information that the Director and Dy. Director of Administration of GIPMER are continuously mentally harassing and putting pressure on the Nursing Superintendent. Both of them want full control of the nursing personnel in their hands. They want the nursing superintendent to work as a puppet and also want to take all decisions regarding their job area. There is strong resentment in all the nurses of GIPMER hospital because of unnecessary interference and the hospital’s nursing service will collapse if the unnecessary interference and mental harassment continue,” the letter read.

AIGNF said the letter was based on a complaint letter filed to the health department by the alleged victim, who serves as Deputy Nursing Superintendent (DNS) and from testimonies of multiple nurses working at the hospital.

“Internal Transfer posting of Nurses and maintaining proper ratio of Nurses in various ward/ICU/OT comes under my job description as Deputy Nursing Superintendent .It is unfortunate to inform that Medical Director GIPMER, through Deputy Director (Admin), is constantly pressuring me to do irrational transfer postings of nurses by adopting pick and choose policy to post particular nurses in his department which is causing disproportion in other departments and dissatisfaction among the nurses. When I refused to consider these kinds of verbal orders, I was harassed mentally and threatened to spoil my career. I have refused to work under pressure of the Medical Director/Deputy Director (Admin) and opted the way which is best in the favor of patient care and Nurses welfare,” the complaint letter seen by the newspaper read.