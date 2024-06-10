Bail plea: Delhi HC seeks Lalu aide Amit Katyal’s health assessment

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court has ordered the formation of a medical board to assess the health of Amit Katyal, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Katyal, who is seeking interim bail on medical grounds in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Indian Railways, recently underwent bariatric surgery.

Despite the jail report indicating no “underlying medical condition,” the court instructed the AIIMS director to form a team of doctors from at least three different specialties to evaluate his health.

Underscoring that the right to health is a facet of the right to life under Article 21, the High Court stated that this right cannot be abridged without due process and that interim bail may be granted if specialized treatment, which cannot be provided in jail, is required.

Justice Vikas Mahajan, in an order passed on June 7, noted, “The court cannot assume the role of an expert and make an assessment of its own as regard themedical condition of the petitioner... In the circumstances, this Court deems it appropriate to constitute a medical board to evaluate the medical condition of the petitioner.”

The court directed the medical board to evaluate Katyal’s health and submit a report by June 14, indicating whether he requires specialized treatment and care that cannot be provided in jail.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) argued that Katyal’s medical issues were not severe and that he was receiving adequate care in jail.

Represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vikas Pahwa, Katyal sought bail, citing the need for treatment not available in Tihar jail, where he has been held since his arrest on November 11, 2023.

The ED alleged that Katyal acquired land from job aspirants on behalf of Lalu Prasad through a company he directed, AK Infosystems Private Limited. The case will be heard next on June 17.

