Delhi Police adds fresh section against Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has added the IPC section for "disappearing evidence and giving false information" against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in AAP MP Swati Maliwal's assault case, an official said on Monday.

Kumar is accused of assaulting Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

The official said Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was added in the case.

Section 201 carries a provision for imprisonment of one-sixth of the punishment awarded for the biggest offence in the crime, he added.