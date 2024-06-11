Beware: FSSAI survey finds synthetic colours, industrial dye in cotton candies

NEW DELHI: Cotton candies, a hit among small children, may put the little champions at the risk of developing multiple diseases, including cancer. An inspection by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has revealed that cotton candy sellers are using industrial dye Rhodamine-B to add synthetic colors to it.

According to officials, the inspection report has been submitted to the health department. The FSSAI carried out the inspection in February where it took nearly 20 samples from each district of the city for examination. All samples were found containing chemical, synthetic colours and high value of Rhodamine-B.

The action came after several states and UTs banned cotton candies due to the Rhodamine B. The latest were Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in February. This development led the health department to start inspection in the city as well.

This newspaper had reported in February that the health department was mulling over a ban on the sale of cotton candy following the reports of its ban in some states. While there is no confirmation on banning the product in the city, an action is likely since the report confirmed the presence of synthetic colors and harmful chemicals in the product, officials added.