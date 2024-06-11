Eight-year-old author Lavik Jain explores fantasy and mystery in debut book 'Alexandrian Knights'

This year is all about young prodigies making their mark. From nine-year-old R Surya Prasad, a mountaineer from Andhra Pradesh to Chhattisgarh’s seven-year-old Armaan Ubhrani, famously dubbed the ‘Google Boy’, for solving 100 multiplications in 12 minutes and 28 seconds. Now, another rising star steps into the spotlight: eight-year-old Lavik Jain from Delhi, who has authored his first book Alexandrian Knights, published by Pirates’ Quignog imprint.

“I love to travel, and this is where I drew my inspiration for writing a book,” says Jain, who has already visited 10 countries. His book follows the story of four friends from the US—Alex, Mike, Max, and Felix, who go on an adventure to the village of Kuldhara in Rajasthan. This mysterious village has a magical temple that turns them into knights, each with their own special armour as they solve puzzles at various stages to finally fight against the Shadow Lord, “who wants to cover the world in his darkness”.

A fantasy world

Alexandrian Knights, not unlike the film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), resembles a game. It follows a similar storyline where four friends enter a game world as gaming characters, each with unique powers, battling through various levels to defeat the enemy—Russell Van Pelt.

Jain himself is a big fan of the fantasy world. However, when it comes to reading, he does not shy away from exploring other genres to fuel his imagination to inspire him to write things he has never seen. His top three favourites are Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kenny, and The Blue Umbrella and Roads to Mussoorie by Ruskin Bond.

“In my fantasy world,” Jain tells TMS “the skies sparkle with colours, the ground is made of see-through glass and stars shine below it. Often unusual creatures wander around.” Much like Jumanji, Jain’s fantasy world features old ruins with secrets that his characters love to explore.

“I love fantasies and fiction. The first story I ever wrote was about Justin Bieber’s missing sweater. I read it to my parents, and they loved it and encouraged me to write more,” he says. Apart from his parents, Jain often seeks advice from his English teacher. “When I finished the first few drafts of Alexandrian Knights, I took them to my English teacher. Her guidance really helped me shape my imagination into words,” he adds.