IIT-Delhi to hold open house for women, PwD

NEW DELHI: IIT Delhi will organise an Open House on June 18, in hybrid mode (online and offline) for female candidates and persons with disabilities who have cleared JEE (Advanced) 2024.

The event, organized by the Initiative for Gender Equity & Sensitisation (IGES) and the Office of Accessible Education (OAE) at the Institute, holds immense significance for promoting diversity and gender equity and aims to encourage aspiring candidates to join IIT Delhi.

At the one-day event featuring interactive sessions, the JEE (Advanced) 2024 qualified female and PwD candidates will get an opportunity for one-on-one interaction with the Deans and IIT Delhi faculty members representing various academic departments, clarify their doubts about the programmes and courses, and understand the academic and career prospects in various disciplines.