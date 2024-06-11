Juvenile apprehended for sexually assaulting seven-yr-old girl in South Delhi: Police

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in south Delhi, an official said on Monday, adding that the 16-year-old accused has been apprehended.

Police said a police control room (PCR) call was received on Sunday regarding a sexual assault with a minor girl at Lodhi Colony police station.

Upon reaching the spot, the survivor, a resident of Meharchand Market, was found with her mother.

“The mother of the girl told the police that her daughter was sexually assaulted by her neighbour at his house 3-4 days ago, who is also a minor,” said a senior police official.

Accordingly, based on the statement of the complainant, the police registered a case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Lodhi Colony police station. “The juvenile was apprehended and sent to observation home. Further investigation is underway,” the officer added.

The incident comes a month after an 8-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted in the Mehrauli area by a man who had come there to sell toys.