‘Press release from L-G office on water crisis twisting facts’: Delhi Minister Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: Hours after meeting Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G), Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday accused the L-G office of issuing a “misleading” press release that “distorts” the facts discussed in their meeting.

Bharadwaj termed it an attempt to “misrepresent” the situation. Claiming that the discussion ended on two points, he said “It is very unfortunate that the release issued from his office is misleading. Being a minister, I am saying with full responsibility, that the release is a press release that misrepresents the facts of the conversation held in the meeting,” the minister said.

“When Atishi and I reached the L-G’s residence for the meeting, the Governor had installed three cameras to record the meeting. The L-G should release the entire recording publicly so that the public can know the truth. I am sure that he will not release that video at any cost,” he added.