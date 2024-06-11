‘Press release from L-G office on water crisis twisting facts’: Delhi Minister Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: Hours after meeting Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G), Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday accused the L-G office of issuing a “misleading” press release that “distorts” the facts discussed in their meeting.
Bharadwaj termed it an attempt to “misrepresent” the situation. Claiming that the discussion ended on two points, he said “It is very unfortunate that the release issued from his office is misleading. Being a minister, I am saying with full responsibility, that the release is a press release that misrepresents the facts of the conversation held in the meeting,” the minister said.
“When Atishi and I reached the L-G’s residence for the meeting, the Governor had installed three cameras to record the meeting. The L-G should release the entire recording publicly so that the public can know the truth. I am sure that he will not release that video at any cost,” he added.
“The L-G not releasing the video verifies that the press release is based only on lies and is misleading. If this video is released then the people of Delhi will know who is responsible for the water problem. If that video is made public then the conspiracy of the L-G and the BJP will be exposed.”
The Delhi Minister shared, “We had also requested the L-G that the video should be made public so that the people know what was discussed in the meeting regarding the water problem of Delhi. We also requested him to invite the media for the meeting next time so that the truth can reach the public. When we went there, the police personnel deployed there asked us to deposit our phones outside.”
“When we protested and after a lot of debate, we were allowed to take the phone inside. When we complained about this to the L-G, he also apologised and all these things are captured in that video recording. Perhaps the L-G was scared that we might record that meeting on our phones and present his truth to the public,” he concluded.