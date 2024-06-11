Woman dies in house fire in Delhi's Welcome area

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a DDA flat in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area on Monday, according to fire department officials.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that emergency services received a distress call at 3.15 pm about a fire in a double-storey house. Two fire engines were promptly dispatched, and it took nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze.

“We received a call at 3.15 pm regarding a fire at a double-storey house. Two fire engines were pressed into service which took two hours to douse the flames,” Garg said. The fire was successfully contained a little after 5 pm. Investigations indicated that the fire originated from the air conditioner and the electricity meter.

During the search operation, firefighters found a woman unconscious from smoke inhalation. Despite the immediate response from medical personnel, she was declared dead by a nursing assistant from a CATS Ambulance. On Friday, three workers were killed and six were injured after a fire caused a blast in a food processing unit in Narela Industrial Area, the police official said.

“Nine workers were rescued from the building and admitted to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, but three of them were declared brought dead,” he said.