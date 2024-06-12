Channel to stop Yamuna flooding: AAP

NEW DELHI: Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that there will be no flooding in the Yamuna this year as the river will get a clear channel for its flow.He inspected the Yamuna Barrage near ITO during the day.

According to an official statement, the minister was apprised of the measures being taken to manage potential flood scenarios.

Last year, the barrage caused significant flooding in the Yamuna, leading to waterlogging and severe inconvenience for residents living nearby.

Bharadwaj said the amount of rainfall received last year and the volume of water released into the Yamuna from Haryana were unprecedented in decades and that resulted in the flood situation.

“Although this barrage falls under the jurisdiction of the Haryana government and its operation is their responsibility, this time, the Delhi irrigation and flood control department has coordinated with the Haryana government to prepare for potential issues,” he said. “The department has made preparations so that even if the same amount of water as last year flows into the Yamuna, there will be no flooding in Delhi and the Yamuna’s water will not reach the roads,” Bharadwaj added.

He said work has been ongoing for the past three months and a significant amount of silt around all the barrages has already been removed. All barrages have been opened, he said, adding that some could not be opened and had to be cut and removed to ensure that there is no obstruction in the water flow.