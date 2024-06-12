Delhi faces long power cuts as UP grid catches fire

NEW DELHI: Delhiites were back to the lack of basics on Tuesday. Various parts of central, east and southeast parts of the city were left sweating it out in the peak summer season following a power outage in the afternoon that continued for nearly two hours.

The affected areas included those housing the Delhi L-G secretariat and the CM’s residence. Following the disruption, city’s water treatment plants too went quiet affecting supplies.

Officials said a substation of the power grid in neighbouring UP’s Mandola caught fire resulting in the supply disruption. The Mandola unit supplies 1,200 MW to the national capital.

Civil Lines, Model Town, Kashmiri Gate, Gulabi Bagh, Shakti Nagar and Vijay Nagar in north Delhi too faced outages, said a discom official.

Power Minister Atishi termed the disruption worrying and said she would meet the Central minister and chairman of the Power Grid Corporation to ensure the cut doesn’t recur.

Water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and others faced power cuts. Some of the affected areas were ITO, Sarita Vihar, Sukhdev Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Jamia, Narela, Model Town, Rohini, Gopalpur, Sabzi Mandi, Wazirpur, Kashmiri Gate.