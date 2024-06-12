Delhi water crisis: What action have you taken against tanker mafia in city, SC asks government

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Delhi government over the prevalence of tanker mafia and water wastage in the city, and asked what measures it has taken against them.

A vacation bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale told Delhi government that if it can't deal with tanker mafia, it will ask the Delhi Police to take action in the matter.

"Why were false statements made before this court? Water is coming from Himachal Pradesh then where is the water going in Delhi? There is so much spillage, tanker mafias etc. what measures have you taken in this regard.