Water crisis: BJP blames AAP’s mismanagement, corruption in Jal Board

NEW DELHI: Amid water crisis in the national capital, the Delhi unit of the BJP has criticised the Delhi government, accusing it of poor water management and corruption within the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that water theft was occurring within government’s knowledge. He held the Delhi Jal Board, its officers, and the government accountable for it.

Sachdeva showed purported photos and videos of water being drawn from the Munak canal through tankers. “The water supplied to Delhi by Haryana is being stolen by tanker mafia from the Munak canal area,” alleged Sachdeva.

Sachdeva also criticised the timing of the government’s Summer Action Plan, which is designed to address increased water demand during the hot months. He argued that this plan should have been prepared earlier. “The Summer Action Plan should be chalked out in February or March, not when the crisis is reported in the media,” he remarked.

He urged the government to provide explanations for their alleged inaction and pointed out that promised water treatment plants had not been built and claimed the DJB incurred losses of Rs 80,000 crore due to corruption.

Sachdeva warned of impending issues, suggesting that the city would face flooding in a few months due to un-cleaned drains. “In a few months, Delhi will struggle with floods because they have not cleaned the drains,” he said.

This criticism comes amid an ongoing dispute between the Delhi and Haryana governments over water release, with the Lt Governor of Delhi and the Supreme Court also involved. The Lt Governor has echoed Sachdeva’s sentiments, attributing the water crisis to the AAP government’s alleged mismanagement.