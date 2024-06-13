Capital to bloom with 9 lakh tulips this year

NEW DELHI: The national capital is set to be adorned with over 9 lakh tulips during the flowering season, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday. This is nearly double the number of tulips compared to 5 lakh planted in 2023, and nearly six times the 1.5 lakh tulips planted in 2022.

“The increase in plantation of tulips and other flowers across the city is in line with Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena’s aim on turning the national capital into a ‘City of Flowers’,” an official said.

At a meeting chaired by Saxena, a blueprint was prepared for the sourcing and plantation of tulips for the forthcoming season.

The meeting was attended by the horticulture departments of various civic and government agencies.

It was revealed that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will procure 3.25 lakh tulips, while the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will acquire 4 lakh tulips this year. Other civic and greening agencies will purchase tulips from the NDMC and DDA based on their requirements. Additionally, nearly 2.5 lakh tulip bulbs will be received from the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology in Palampur and other centres where the NDMC had sent harvested tulip bulbs from Delhi for regeneration.

Saxena also directed the DDA and NDMC to sell potted tulips at reasonable prices through their nurseries in various parts of the city, including New Delhi, East, North, and Outer Delhi areas. This year, the NDMC area, including its 52 roundabouts and prominent places such as Shanti Path, Talkatora Garden, Windsor Place, Central Park (Connaught Place), Mandi House, Akbar Road, Chanakyapuri, Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, and the RML roundabout, will be adorned with multi-hued tulips.

The DDA plans to plant tulips in various parks and recreational spaces along the Yamuna riverbed, such as Asita, Baansera, and Yamuna Vatika, as well as in other city forests frequented by the public. While last year’s tulips were planted in 65 locations, the target this year is to cover nearly 200 prominent locations across Delhi with tulips.

