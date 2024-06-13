‘Focus on promises’: Malhotra assumes charge as minister

NEW DELHI: The newly appointed minister of state in the ministry of road transport and highways Harshdeep Malhotra assumed the charge on Wednesday.

On his first in office, the east Delhi MP said that his focus will be on fulfilment of the promises made in the BJP’s manifesto in the five years.

“I expressed my gratitude towards my leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing trust in me. Our priority will be execution of work and promises; the party has made in Sankalp Patra,” he said after taking charge of the office.

Malhotra, general secretary of the Delhi BJP, is an honorary training faculty for the party training camps and training sessions conducted by Rambhau Mahalagi Prabhodeni-Mumbai a leading organisation for political training. He was given ticket in place of cricketer Gautam Gambhir from east Delhi constituency.

Malhotra was elected as councillor in 2012 from Welcome Colony ward and was appointed as Chairman of the Education Committee of East Delhi Municipal Corporation; the post he retained for the three consecutive years.

“A turning point in the service journey, a new beginning! Today, I feel excited and proud to assume charge as Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Let us together begin the golden journey of a developed India’s leadership role!,” he posted on ‘X’.

The minister is a Botany graduate and carries a degree in Law from Delhi University. In 2015, he was elected as Mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation. During his tenure in the municipal body, he worked for waste management and started projects like waste to wealth from construction & building waste and electricity from municipal garbage.