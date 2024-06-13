Raunaq’s river run

As I was walking at midnight through the dense forest, I saw a herd of six wild elephants in the moonlight going across the murmuring Ganges. We also felt the fear of chancing upon tigers. When I reached Haridwar, I craved that feeling of uncertainty again and wanted to spend more time with the Ganges,” says the aspiring filmmaker, who reached two million YouTube subscribers, a million more, after he started posting some videos from his Melodies of India odyssey.

The journey’s melodies

Sahni’s journey started at Gaumukh, at 13,200 feet, which is the snout of the Gangotri glacier. However, being used to the urban landscape of Delhi, the solemnity of the lofty mountains and imposing glaciers intimidated the city boy so he went up there with a yoga group. “When I was sitting in front of the Gangotri glacier, I realised something troubling me that I wanted to let out. I started walking down from the mountain and was murmuring to myself about my problems. Gradually, I started speaking loudly and eventually started shouting at the Ganges. I felt a burden lift off my chest,” he says; he writes about the incident in the first chapter of the book.

On his way forward, Sahni met thugs, gangsters, villagers, sages and many unique personalities. A chance encounter with the “sand mafia” of Prayagraj both terrified and touched him. “I was on the banks of the Ganges in the sandy terrain, and I was told not to bring out my camera to shoot because the sand mafia were there. The scene looked straight out of the movie Pirates of the Caribbean — there were more than 100 boats and over 300 boatmen who stopped and looked at me, the moment they saw my tripod. I told them we are on a padayatra to Gaumukh. The moment you say padayatra, people start to respect your journey because they revere the river and its soil. They even packed samosas, jalebi and water for us,” he says of the unexpected acts of kindness from gangsters; priests, too, invited him to their humble homes and served him lunch.