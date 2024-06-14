Capital records maximum of 44.80C, light rain forecast on Friday

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Friday may receive light rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Thursday, as city continues to reel under heatwave or heatwave conditions.

On Thursday, a maximum of 44.8 degrees Celsius was registered, 4.9 notches above normal at 44.8 degrees.

The Najafgarh weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Among Delhi’s other stations, Narela recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 46.4 degrees, Ridge 46.3 degrees and Palam 45.8 degrees, the weather office said in a bulletin.

The national capital was under an ‘orange’ alert, which stands for “be prepared” during the day. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 181 in the ‘poor’ category at 9 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘moderate’, and between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’.