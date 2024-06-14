Delhi corporation forms task force to control dengue

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched an action plan to prevent and control vector-borne diseases, such as malaria and dengue, in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season.

The civic body said it has collaborated with various agencies including the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Police, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to implement anti-larval measures and raise public awareness.

Action plan

According to the action plan, hospitals have been instructed to reserve beds for dengue patients, preparing for a potential outbreak.

The MCD has also deployed machineries for vector control. This includes 2,600 Knapsack sprayers for weekly anti-larval treatments, 1,064 hand-operated fogging machines, 864 pneumatic compression pumps, 320 motorised Knapsack sprayers, 246 megaphones for awareness campaigns, 77 stirrup pumps, 19 vehicle-mounted fogging machines, and 17 power pressure tankers.

A zonal-level task force will undertake anti-larval activities such as cleaning, de-silting, and hyacinth removal from drains and water bodies. Approximately 250 malaria circles, each headed by a malaria inspector and comprising 10-12 MTS and 4-5 field workers, will inspect 1,000-1,500 houses over 25 days. Field staff training was conducted in January and February.

The civic body said June and July have been designated as anti-malaria/dengue months, during which public awareness campaigns will highlight the importance of preventing water stagnation and mosquito breeding. Schools will also participate by educating students about these diseases during morning assemblies. The ASI, DMRC, and universities have been instructed to maintain breeding-free premises.