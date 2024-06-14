Delhi HC calls meeting over no water cooler, AC in Delhi University

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has called for a meeting of various stakeholders after several Delhi University students filed a plea alleging that the Faculty of Law lacked purified drinking water, air conditioning, Wi-Fi and other infrastructure facilities.

A single-judge bench of Justice Amit Sharma, which also appointed advocate Rajesh Mishra as an amicus curiae in the matter, said in its order on Wednesday, “It is imperative that a meeting be convened amongst all the stakeholders, i.e., Dean Student’s Welfare, Delhi University, Dean Faculty of Law, Petitioner and the Learned amicus curiae appointed by this Court with regard to assessing the facilities provided to the students with regard to the water coolers/provision for purified drinking water as well as the other infrastructural facilities including the availability of Wi-Fi services.”

During the hearing on Wednesday, the university’s counsel submitted that the necessary provisions with regard to water cooler or drinking water are “in existence”.