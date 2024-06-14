Tanker mafia not sole reason for water crisis, says Atishi

NEW DELHI: With Delhi reeling under water crisis amid scorching heat and Supreme Court asking the city government to check water wastage and tanker mafia, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Thursday said a 50 million gallons shortfall in water production is registered every day owing to lack of adequate supply through the Yamuna River and other sources.
While addressing a press conference, Atishi said the average water production in Delhi has fallen considerably from 1,000-1,005 million gallons per day (MGD). “On June 12 it was 951 MGD. It means production has decreased by 50 MGD in Delhi due to shortage of water, leading to scarcity in areas at the tail end of the water pipeline network,” she said.
“If tanker mafia is active and say 100-200 tankers are operated, it will be not more than 0.1-0.5 MGD of water used by them. Even if the tanker mafia is completely restrained, it will not solve the water crisis in Delhi as it is facing a shortfall of 50 MGD of water,” Atishi said.
As of now, over 1,000 tankers of DJB are supplying water to areas such as unauthorised colonies and slums that have no access to the pipeline network. These tankers make eight to 10 trips to supply water which means only four to five MGD of water is being used, she said.
Water wastage
There is a genuine water crisis in the city, Atishi said, appealing to people to avoid water wastage. “There is no large-scale leakage, it’s a rumour. Leakages, if any, in the pipelines are repaired within 12 hours,” Atishi claimed, adding that a recent audit shows that water leakage in Delhi is lesser than international standards.
Delhi government teams have so far issued 1,323 challans to people for water wastage while 179 unauthorised water connections for construction work and other commercial purposes have been disconnected, she told reporters.
She said in the last nine years, 3,500 km of pipelines with leakages were replaced and over 60,000 km-long pipeline network was laid to supply water to unauthorised colonies and slum clusters in the city.
Munak canal
Delhi Police on Thursday said it has began patrolling the Munak canal area to check tanker mafia.
Pickets have been setup and 15-kilometre stretch of the canal on the Haryana borders, supplying water to the national capital, is being monitored, it said. The canal enters Delhi from Bawana and reaches the Haiderpur Treatment Plant.
Teams from Bawana, Narela Industrial Area, Shahbad Dairy and Samai Pur Badali police stations have been tasked with patrolling the Munak Canal and its nearby areas.
“Police personnel have been asked to prevent anyone from taking water from the canal in their tankers,” the officer said.
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police chief to ensure a strict vigil along the Munak canal to prevent the theft of water and sought an action taken report within the week.
Meanwhile, Atishi, accompanied by senior officials of Delhi Jal Board and Revenue Department, inspected the South Delhi Mains pipeline network that supplies water from the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant to people across South Delhi, she said
Atishi meets Kejriwal
Atishi on Thursday met CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail over the water crisis. “Kejriwal has given instructions to all the MLAs to be on the ground, stay among the people and solve the water problem of the people,” Atishi said. Kejriwal is in Tihar jail in connection with alleged liquor policy scam.
