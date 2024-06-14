Tanker mafia not sole reason for water crisis, says Atishi

NEW DELHI: With Delhi reeling under water crisis amid scorching heat and Supreme Court asking the city government to check water wastage and tanker mafia, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Thursday said a 50 million gallons shortfall in water production is registered every day owing to lack of adequate supply through the Yamuna River and other sources.

While addressing a press conference, Atishi said the average water production in Delhi has fallen considerably from 1,000-1,005 million gallons per day (MGD). “On June 12 it was 951 MGD. It means production has decreased by 50 MGD in Delhi due to shortage of water, leading to scarcity in areas at the tail end of the water pipeline network,” she said.

“If tanker mafia is active and say 100-200 tankers are operated, it will be not more than 0.1-0.5 MGD of water used by them. Even if the tanker mafia is completely restrained, it will not solve the water crisis in Delhi as it is facing a shortfall of 50 MGD of water,” Atishi said.

As of now, over 1,000 tankers of DJB are supplying water to areas such as unauthorised colonies and slums that have no access to the pipeline network. These tankers make eight to 10 trips to supply water which means only four to five MGD of water is being used, she said.

Water wastage

There is a genuine water crisis in the city, Atishi said, appealing to people to avoid water wastage. “There is no large-scale leakage, it’s a rumour. Leakages, if any, in the pipelines are repaired within 12 hours,” Atishi claimed, adding that a recent audit shows that water leakage in Delhi is lesser than international standards.