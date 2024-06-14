Transport department asks officials to check issuance of RCs by dealers

NEW DELHI: The Transport Department has asked officials to overview issuance of Registration Certificates (RCs) to the vehicle owners from the dealers on a fortnightly basis.

An order in this regard was issued by the department last week where it directed its district offices to seek reports on the issuance of RCs from each vehicle dealer.

The department also asked the District Transport Offices (DTOs) to check whether the RCs were provided to the vehicle owners while delivering the vehicles and submit the data to the Operation Branch within three days. The order also mentioned punitive action against dealers who fail to provide the data during fortnightly review.

The move has come after the department received multiple complaints where the vehicle owners did not receive the RCs from their dealers at the time of delivery of vehicles.