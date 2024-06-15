Delhi Court to hear Kejriwal’s bail petition on June 19

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday set June 19 as the date to hear the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar postponed the matter following the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) request for more time to file their response.

The judge also scheduled for Saturday the hearing of an application by Kejriwal, requesting that his wife be allowed to join via video conference the proceedings of the medical board assessing his health condition and treatment. He instructed the relevant jail authorities to provide a response to this request.

“Application has been moved by the accused seeking directions to allow his wife to join medical board. Before passing any order, I deem it appropriate to call for reply from jail superintendent concerned. The application be kept for tomorrow,” the judge stated.

During the session, the ED requested the court to adjourn the matter until June 25. However, Judge Kumar emphasized that he would prioritize the accused’s convenience over the probe agency’s. “The accused is in judicial custody (JC), and not in your (ED’s) custody. If he wants some convenience, you do not have any role in that. You have no role to play. He is in JC. I will consider his convenience, not yours,” he asserted.

Previously, on June 5, a Delhi court denied Kejriwal’s application for interim bail on medical grounds. The judge directed Tihar jail authorities to ensure Kejriwal’s medical needs are met while he remains in judicial custody. Additionally, the judge extended Mr. Kejriwal’s judicial custody until June 19.