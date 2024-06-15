Delhi Ministers hold meetings with AAP MLAs to speed up development works

NEW DELHI: Delhi government ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj have initiated a series of meetings with AAP MLAs with a focus on expediting development work and address issues in their constituencies.

The two ministers, under the direction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is presently behind the bars, have started meeting the MLAs and discussing pressing issues in their assembly segment, a Delhi government statement said.

The government is gathering detailed information from the MLAs and development projects will be prioritised based on this input, it said

So far, most issues raised by the MLAs were related to water supply, sewer cleaning, street and road construction, monsoon preparations, and local facilities for residents, it said.

Urban Development Minister Bharadwaj said the MLAs’ demand for development work in their constituencies will be duly acknowledged and the departments concerned will be instructed to start work immediately.