PwD asks transport department, police to identify traffic jam spots across Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has sought a report from the transport department and traffic police to identify chokepoints in the city and propose interventions to alleviate congestion.

The PWD has outlined plans for 10 new projects, which include constructing flyovers, elevated roads, and underpasses, with an estimated budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

“We are working with various stakeholders to see what interventions can be made to ease traffic congestion. There are many roundabouts and areas that witness congestion,” an official stated. He said that the PWD has been actively communicating with the transport department and traffic police to address the issue. Several meetings have been held to discuss potential solutions.

The official elaborated that the decision to build an underpass, elevated road, or flyover will be based on the report from the transport department and traffic police. This report will detail the traffic volume in congested areas at different times of the day and analyze the reasons behind the congestion. “Based on the feedback, we will proceed with the projects,” he added.