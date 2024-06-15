Water level in Yamuna receding: Delhi Minister Atishi

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing water crisis in the national capital, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday said the authorities are unable to produce sufficient drinking water as its level was continuously receding in Yamuna.
“Due to less water reaching Yamuna, water production in Delhi is continuously decreasing. In normal circumstances, 1,005 MGD [million gallons per day] water is produced, but since one week, it is continuously decreasing. On June 6, it was 1.002 MGD while on June 13, 939 MGD. Due to reduced production, there is water shortage in many parts of Delhi,” Atishi said in a statement.
"Everyone is requested to use water very economically,” the Water Minister said.
She held neighbouring state Haryana responsible for the crisis by alleging that it is not releasing the desired amount of water meant for Delhi into Yamuna.
The national capital is reeling under water crisis amid heatwave conditions with residents in several areas, particularly in resettlement colonies and slums, now totally reliable on the water tanker service to make their ends meet.
The battle for water even reached Supreme Court. The AAP-led Delhi government was asked by the top court to check tanker mafia and leakage and directed Upper Yamuna River Board to find a solution.
“We are ensuring that not even a single drop of water is wasted due to pipeline leakage in this hour of crisis. Efforts are being made to get additional water from Haryana and Himachal. Inadequate supply has affected the production at water treatment plants,” the minister had said.
Atishi had said that the Delhi government is ensuring through patrolling by ADM and SDM teams across the city that not even a drop of water is wasted due to leakage from the main pipelines.
Cong to hold ‘matka phod’ protest
Delhi Congress workers will break pitchers on Saturday to highlight people’s plight due to water scarcity in the national capital, its chief Devender Yadav said and demanded a special session of the assembly to discuss the issue. Yadav alleged the Delhi government has not taken effective steps to address the water shortage due to which people, including women, children and the elderly, are forced to run after water tankers to fill a bucket. The Delhi Congress will hold a “matka phod” protest in all 280 blocks to highlight the plight of the people, Yadav said.