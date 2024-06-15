Water level in Yamuna receding: Delhi Minister Atishi

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing water crisis in the national capital, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday said the authorities are unable to produce sufficient drinking water as its level was continuously receding in Yamuna.

“Due to less water reaching Yamuna, water production in Delhi is continuously decreasing. In normal circumstances, 1,005 MGD [million gallons per day] water is produced, but since one week, it is continuously decreasing. On June 6, it was 1.002 MGD while on June 13, 939 MGD. Due to reduced production, there is water shortage in many parts of Delhi,” Atishi said in a statement.

"Everyone is requested to use water very economically,” the Water Minister said.

She held neighbouring state Haryana responsible for the crisis by alleging that it is not releasing the desired amount of water meant for Delhi into Yamuna.

The national capital is reeling under water crisis amid heatwave conditions with residents in several areas, particularly in resettlement colonies and slums, now totally reliable on the water tanker service to make their ends meet.