Realtor shot dead in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old property dealer was shot dead in the Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi, police on Sunday said. The deceased as been identified as Vicky.

The family of the victim mounted a roadblock by placing his body on a road in protest for two hours against the killing. His younger brother, Sanjay, too was murdered on March 26, police said.

"Sanjay was shot dead. Three people were arrested in connection with the killing. His elder brother Vicky was shot dead Saturday night when he was returning home on his scooter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

He said that a few people chased Vicky on a motorcycle in Usmanpur's Shanti mohalla area and fired three shots. One round hit Vicky in the back of his head and led to his death. Three empty rounds were found on the spot.

He added that the police suspect an old enmity behind the murder.