AAP accuses BJP of ‘vandalising’ Delhi Jal Board office

NEW DELHI: Sunday turned out to be eventful with respect to the water issue as the ruling AAP accused the BJP of vandalising Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) office in the name of protest, while the latter held a ‘matka phod’ (breaking the mud pot) agitation across the city to highlight the severity of the crisis.
The day started with the AAPMLAs on Sunday reached out to Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, seeking his intervention to get water from neighbouring Haryana.
However, Patil was not in his residence. The AAP has held Haryana responsible for the crisis, alleging that it is not releasing the water meant for the city into the river Yamuna.
During the meeting, the AAP leaders submitted a letter urging the Jal Shakti minister to facilitate immediate relief by ensuring that Haryana supplies water to Delhi.
Dilip Pandey, the AAP MLA, said the water level in Yamuna was receding. He alleged that politics is being played around the issue, claiming that the AAP-led Delhi government is focused on finding practical solutions.
Pandey said that the water crisis in Delhi is getting serious every moment. Due to the falling water level of Yamuna, the production of water in Delhi is decreasing.
He alleged that the Himachal government is ready to give water to Delhi, but Haryana is coming in between. Claiming that sand mafias are blocking Yamuna water, he alleged that Uttar Pradesh is not acting against them.
Vandalism
Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday accused BJP workers of vandalising a Delhi Jal Board office in south Delhi and alleged that the saffron party is hatching a conspiracy against the national capital’s residents.
“The first part of the conspiracy was reducing Delhi’s water through its government in Haryana. Today (Sunday), the Wazirabad barrage is lying empty while the Munak canal is receiving less water,” the senior AAP leader alleged.
“Many parts of south Delhi did not receive water this morning because the main pipeline was intentionally broken yesterday (Saturday). Step two, breaking water pipelines and disrupting supply. Step three, which was revealed today, was the BJP sending goons to the Delhi Jal Board office to create ruckus,” she added.
Atishi said DJBoard officials will file a police complaint in connection with the vandalism incident. “Will the Delhi Police register an FIR? Will the Delhi Lt Governor take action?”.
3 injured in fight over filling water in Dwarka
Amid severe heat and water crisis in the national capital, a dispute over filling water from a common tap injured three persons in Dwarka, officials said on Sunday.Police said two PCR calls were received over a fight in Sector 23, Dwarka and a team was sent to the spot for investigation.“Initially, we found out that three people were injured due to the dispute and they were shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital for treatment,” a senior police officer said. Police said two cross FIRs were registered on statements of both parties. “Teams were formed to investigate the case,” said the officer.