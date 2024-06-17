AAP accuses BJP of ‘vandalising’ Delhi Jal Board office

NEW DELHI: Sunday turned out to be eventful with respect to the water issue as the ruling AAP accused the BJP of vandalising Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) office in the name of protest, while the latter held a ‘matka phod’ (breaking the mud pot) agitation across the city to highlight the severity of the crisis.

The day started with the AAPMLAs on Sunday reached out to Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, seeking his intervention to get water from neighbouring Haryana.

However, Patil was not in his residence. The AAP has held Haryana responsible for the crisis, alleging that it is not releasing the water meant for the city into the river Yamuna.

During the meeting, the AAP leaders submitted a letter urging the Jal Shakti minister to facilitate immediate relief by ensuring that Haryana supplies water to Delhi.

Dilip Pandey, the AAP MLA, said the water level in Yamuna was receding. He alleged that politics is being played around the issue, claiming that the AAP-led Delhi government is focused on finding practical solutions.

Pandey said that the water crisis in Delhi is getting serious every moment. Due to the falling water level of Yamuna, the production of water in Delhi is decreasing.

He alleged that the Himachal government is ready to give water to Delhi, but Haryana is coming in between. Claiming that sand mafias are blocking Yamuna water, he alleged that Uttar Pradesh is not acting against them.