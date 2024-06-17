Complete development projects of villages by August: Delhi L-G tells officials

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena has directed the concerned agencies to complete the 416 projects under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan, amounting to Rs 364.38 crore, by August, a statement said on Sunday.

Saxena, who chaired a review meeting with all agencies including DDA, MCD, I&FC Department, PWD, asked the officials to ensure strict monitoring of the projects, leaving no scope for any delay or compromise with the quality of works being done.

“With 416 projects/works amounting to Rs 364.38 crore already being implemented under the ambitious Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan, VK Saxena on Friday directed the agencies concerned to complete all awarded works by August this year,” an official said. Of these 416 projects, a majority are being executed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the remaining by different agencies under its supervision.

The projects under the abhiyan were formally launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with then minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Saxena on March 11.

During the meeting, the lieutenant governor (L-G) reviewed the development works being undertaken in each district and directed district magistrates (DMs) to personally monitor the progress and quality of works. The DMs will conduct field visits and review the progress of works, the official said. The works and progress reports submitted by the agencies should be counter checked and physically verified by the DMs, he added.

The official said all undergoing projects are to be listed on the web portal for e-monitoring every fortnight. Before and after photographs of the actual work must be attached along with the progress report, he said.

No report will be accepted without photographic or video evidence, the official said and added that the contractors will have to give a five-year warranty for each work executed by them. The L-G was informed that most of the works being undertaken pertained to construction or renovation of community centres, village chaupal, crematoriums, panchayat ghar and sports infrastructure.