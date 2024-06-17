Delhi minister Atishi admits water leakage in DJB, seeks police help

NEW DELHI: Delhi water minister Atishi on Sunday wrote to police commissioner Sanjay Arora requesting the deployment of personnel for patrolling and protecting major pipelines for the next 15 days.

Atishi alleged that a DJB patrolling team found a big leak in the main pipeline near the Garhi Mendu transformer in south Delhi. Later, it was found that 5 bolts of 375mm and one bolt of 12 inches were cut. It seems that a conspiracy is being hatched to increase the water problem in Delhi.

In her letter to the police commissioner, Atishi demanded immediate deployment of police personnel to safeguard the critical infrastructure from further tampering and vandalism. She said the south Delhi disruption led to the slashing of the water supply by 25%. Though swiftly repaired by the Delhi Jal Board, the mischief highlights an urgent need for heightened security to protect Delhi’s vital water resources.

“As you know, Delhi is reeling under a severe heat wave and water crisis. Due to the shortage of water being received in the Yamuna, water production has fallen by around 70 MGD and many parts of Delhi are experiencing water shortages,” Atishi stated in her letter.

“Our team worked for 6 hours continuously and repaired the leakage, but this meant that we had to stop pumping water for six hours and 20 MGD of water was not pumped during this time,” said her letter.