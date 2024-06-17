Former Delhi AAP MLA Nitin Tyagi joins BJP

NEW DELHI: Former AAP MLA from Laxmi Nagar Nitin Tyagi on Sunday joined the BJP along with his supporters.

The BJP leaders said that while people in other parties come and go before elections, it is the magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the BJP’s family is expanding even after the elections.

“Everyone saw how the Congress and AAP were embracing each other in Delhi but were fighting against each other in Punjab. As soon as the elections ended, their alliance in Delhi also broke. The people of Delhi now understand the true character of the AAP. Therefore, now only a government driven by patriotism will prevail in the country,” Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra said, “the real face of the AAP in Delhi is out. Since the party is neck deep in corruption, its members are leaving it for other parties. The AAP’s future is bleak as it is heading to wards total collapse.”