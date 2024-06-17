L-G cannot escape responsibility for Delhi’s thirst

Delhi’s water story could well find an echo in English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s work ‘Rime of the Ancient Mariner’. The famous lines being, “Water, water, everywhere, And all the boards did shrink; Water, water, everywhere, Nor any drop to drink.” Like the Rime, Delhi’s water story runs from amusement to impatience to fear to fascination.

Delhi is a helpless city. Its helplessness is best exemplified in the way the city has been going thirsty with taps going dry. In the 1990s, when the city had started to expand with unauthorised colonies coming up in a big way, water scarcity during the summer months would make news in a big way.

Such acute would be the water crisis that it often created a situation of lawlessness needing police intervention. Given the unique nature of public unrest, the Delhi Police in its crime records book opened a new column – water riots.

More than three decades down the line, Delhi is back to the similar situation of water riots. Things did improve for a decade around the turn of the century with Sonia Vihar Water Plant being made operational in North East Delhi. Similarly initiative was taken to replace the old rusting pipelines and finally a fleet of stainless steel water tankers of Delhi Jal Board was launched to counter the water mafias.

But this all stopped happening almost a decade ago. On becoming the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, for the first time in 2013 and then in 2015, had received a fully functioning government machinery. In the past 11 years, the Aam Aadmi Party government has brought this government machinery to a complete standstill.