Major fire at Mundka factory in Delhi, 52 tenders rushed

NEW DELHI: A massive fire erupted at an LED light manufacturing factory in Outer Delhi’s Mundka Industrial Area on Sunday morning, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Located near metro pillar number 557, the factory spans a 1,000-square-meter plot. No casualties were reported.

The fire department received the emergency call at 7:17 am and promptly dispatched fire tenders to the scene. Initially, 32 fire tenders were sent, but due to the fire’s intensity, the number increased to 52. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and will be determined after a thorough investigation.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out early Saturday morning at the Vasant Vihar market, resulting in the destruction of five shops. The DFS received a call at 5:08 am about a fire in a shop located in C-Block and dispatched 10 fire tenders to the site. No injuries were reported.

These incidents follow a series of recent fires in Delhi.