40% cut in DJB water supply, crisis all set to grip ‘powerful’ Lutyens’ Delhi

NEW DELHI: Thirst has arrived where it should matter most: Lutyens’ Delhi, where the country’s most powerful people live.

Water supply disruptions are expected due to reduced water inflow to the Tilak Marg and Bengali Market underground reservoirs from the DJB, said NDMC officials on Monday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council area is experiencing a 40% cut in water supply from the DJB.

“Production of potable water from Wazirabad plant is not up to the full capacity due to non-availability of raw water,” said an official. Ergo, water supply in Tilak Marg and Bengali Market reservoirs will be made available once a day, preferably in the morning, the official said.

This shortage will impact Bengali Market, Ashoka Road, HC Mathur Lane, Copernicus Marg, Purana Quila Road, Babar Road, Barakhamba Road, KG Marg, Windsor Place, Firozshah Marg, Canning Lane, and adjacent regions. In response, the NDMC has urged residents to use water judiciously.

Residents in various parts of Delhi have been enduring severe water shortages, leading to daily queues at water tankers. The crisis has triggered protests, acts of vandalism, and a political war of words.

On June 6, the water production in Delhi was 1,002 MGD, which declined to 939 MGD by June 13. “The production is decreasing because we are not getting adequate supply from Haryana,” claimed AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. P4

