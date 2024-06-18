Delhi crime: Tailor found murdered, suspect at large

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was found murdered with his throat slit at his rented accommodation in Shahdara’s Gandhi Nagar area, a senior Delhi Police officer said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Rabbani, a West Bengal native, used to work as a tailor in Gandhi Nagar Market.

According to the officer, at about 4.30 pm on Sunday, one of his roommates, Ramjan informed the local police that Rabbani was murdered by another roommate Shahid Hussain Laskar, after which a police team rushed to the spot and discovered the body lying in a pool of blood.

“A mobile crime team and forensic team were called for spot inspection. Initial investigations reveal that Shahid from South Pargana in West Bengal was suspected to be involved” the officer said.

Accordingly, based on the statement of the complainant, the police have registered a case of murder and formed multiple teams to nab the suspect.