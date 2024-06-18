IndiGo flight to Bagdogra delayed by three hours due to ‘high ground temperature’ at IGIA

NEW DELHI: The Delhi airport suffered two disruptions on Monday being blamed on the severe heatwave that has gripped the national capital. In the first instance, an IndiGo aircraft had to return to the terminal even after the passengers boarded it. Reason: high ground temperatures.

In the second incident, a power outage caused by a voltage imbalance from the Delhi Transco Limited grid threw IGIA operations into disarray for a brief period with passengers complaining about boarding and check-in services.

The IndiGo flight to Bagdogra was scheduled to take off at 2:10 pm. After two hours, the flight was called back to the terminal. It finally took off at 5:51 pm, almost three hours behind schedule. Sitting for hours amid the heat, the passengers started feeling uneasy.

“The flight was delayed due to high ground temperatures impeding operations. Passengers are being provided with regular updates,” stated an IndiGo statement. It blamed the disruption on “factors beyond the airline’s control.”

In the power outage case, it all began around 2 pm. “The airport’s main receiving sub-station (MRSS) detected a significant voltage spike at the grid, reportedly due to the tripping of a 765KV line. This voltage imbalance from the Delhi Transco Limited grid briefly impacted all IGI terminals, affecting baggage acceptance and e-gates,” said a spokesperson for Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). The voltage stabilised by around 3 pm after backup procedures, the DIAL said.

No respite in sight

The national capital recorded maximum temperatures in excess of 45 degrees Celsius, which was seven notches higher than normal for the season. The weather office forecast offers no respite as it issued ‘red alert’ for Tuesday. The ‘red alert’ is issued when the maximum temperature exceeds 45 degrees C or it’s 6.5 degrees C or more above normal. P4