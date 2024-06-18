Rape accused who fled police custody from AIIMS caught after three years

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old criminal, an accused in multiple cases including rape, who had fled from the custody of police in 2021 was caught by the Crime Branch, an officer said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Radhey Shyam, had been declared a proclaimed offender by a local Court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a team of Anti Extortion-cum-Kindapping Cell was working on the cases of proclaimed offenders who had been absconding in heinous cases following which secret informers were activated and technical surveillance was mounted on one such criminal named Radhey Shyam.

Recently, the police received the tip-off about Shyam’s presence after which the coups mounted more surveillance and kept tracking his whereabouts. After another secret information, the police laid a trap and caught Shyam from Gate No. 03, St. Stephen Hospital, Tis Hazari in north Delhi.

“During interrogation, he disclosed that he was declared a proclaimed offender by a local Court in three cases, including Rape, Cheating-forgery and escaping from the Police Custody at AIIMS Hospital in 2021,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the Crime Branch shared information with Hauz Khas, Greater Kailash and Kamla Market police station after which the accused Shyam was arrested under section 41.1 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Further investigation is on, the officer added.