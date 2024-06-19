100 Delhi Jal Board water tankers missing, says Congress

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Tuesday claimed that around 100 water tankers have gone missing from the Delhi Jal Board roster and demanded a departmental inquiry.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav said that while people struggled to get water amid the heatwave, 100 of 250 of DJB’s water tankers were missing from the agency’s roster.

“The missing tankers was yet another instance of widespread corruption in the DJB, which was running in profit when Congress was in power in Delhi but went in the red as soon as the Aam Aadmi Party came to power,” he said.

The national capital has been reeling from a severe water shortage for weeks, with little to no supply amid searing heatwave conditions. The city’s AAP government has accused Haryana of not releasing its share of water.

“Given the rising corruption in the DJB, the Vigilance Department had asked for the record of the past five years of the number of tankers hired by the DJB, each tanker supplied how much water, and the amount paid to the tanker owners as rent,” Yadav said.

Over the ongoing water crisis, Yadav asked why the DJB didn’t increase the number of tankers to tackle the situation and underscored that when AAP came to power 10 years ago, it promised free power and water to the residents of Delhi.