Drain desilting work completed, says Mayor Shelly Oberoi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has successfully desilted 92 per cent of drains deeper than four feet, as the city gears up for the rainy season.

Oberoi stated that the MCD has initiated the first phase of its monsoon action plan to prevent waterlogging during the forthcoming rains.

The MCD manages approximately 713 drains that are over four feet deep and around 21,000 shallower drains with a length of approximately 6,600kms.

The corporation carries out the cleaning of the drains in two phases. In the first phase, the drains are cleaned before the monsoon, and in the second phase, they are cleaned after the monsoon ends. Currently, desilting is 92 per cent complete for the deeper drains and 85 per cent complete for the shallower ones.

To combat potential flooding, the MCD has deployed 70-80 permanent electric pumps along with nearly 500 temporary ones. The weather department forecasts the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi by the end of June, prompting these preparatory measures.