‘NEET results expose corruption’: AAP holds protest, demands retest

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Tuesday held a demonstration against alleged irregularities in NEET or medical exam results and demanded its re-test.

At the protest at Jantar Mantar, AAP MPs, MLAs, and councillors burned copies of the NEET paper and raised slogans against the BJP-led central government. “The NEET exam result exposes the corruption in the Modi government.

The Ministry of Education and the NTA [National Testing Agency] under it, along with its leaders in BJP-ruled states, have messed up with the future of the country’s lakh students. We demand that the NEET exam be cancelled and held again,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

The NEET examination results were announced on June 4, 10 days earlier and 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA’s history, with six from a centre in Haryana’s Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar. The Centre has told the Supreme Court that a decision has been taken to cancel the score-cards of 1,563 candidates who were given grace marks and will be given option to take a re-test,

The AAP senior leader said the results were announced deliberately 10 days earlier to “hide the paper leak” as the media, political parties, and other organisations would be busy with election results.

“Due to paper leaks, the future of about two crore students has been ruined. During elections, votes are sought by making them fight in the name of caste, religion and language. The youth of the country are not talked about. They will have to come forward and raise their voice,” he added.