Chief secretary Naresh Kumar assigned additional charge of NDMC chairman

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given additional charge of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairperson to city Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar for two months, an official order said.

“I am directed to say that with the approval of the Competent Authority, it is decided to assign the charge of Chairperson, NDMC to Naresh Kumar, IAS, Chief Secretary of GNCTDelhi, in addition to his existing charges, with immediate effect for a term not exceeding two months,” read the communication from the MHA to the principal secretary to the L- G. Last month, the Centre had extended the service of Kumar for a further period of three months.

Kumar, who was due to retire on November 30, 2023, was given a six months extension.