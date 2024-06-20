Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj writes to MHA alleging absence of secretary

NEW DELHI: In a fresh round of tussle between Delhi’s political and bureaucratic wings, city health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) alleging long absence of health secretary SB Deepak Kumar.

Expressing concern over the absense of the top bureaucrat, the minister said, instead of making arrangements in view of the unprecedented heatwave conditions prevailing in the capital, the head of the Health Department has gone on leave till July 13 without permission of the concerned minister.

“How can the health secretary go on a leave when the state of Delhi is witnessing such an unprecedented heatwave?

Who has permitted such long leave to the health secretary?

What action has been taken against the said health secretary?

How will a critical department like health function when the head of department goes on long leaves and does not respond to any call or messages?” the minister questioned.

Further questioning the role of the Centre, the health minister said, “I had requested the MHA to take disciplinary action against SB Deepak Kumar (IAS). However, I have not heard of any action.

There are several questions that need to be answered by the MHA, Central Government, which is controlling all the officers of the Govt of National Capital Territory of Delhi.”