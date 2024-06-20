Free water scheme a ‘sham’, BJP hits out at govt for crisis

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders and workers took out protest marches across Delhi on Wednesday over water shortage in the city, slamming the ruling AAP dispensation for the plight of the people.

BJP’s Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva took part in the protest at Andrews Ganj, where he was accompanied by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Attacking the AAP government, Sachdeva said its free water scheme has proven to be a “sham”.

“People are craving every drop of water. Women spend nights waiting for water tankers while children in many areas are not able to take a bath for days due to the scarcity,” he said. Several BJP MPs, MLAs and office bearers led the marches in different municipal wards around the city.

Swaraj alleged that despite AAP trying to escape its responsibility by adding a political colour to the water shortage issue, BJP leaders and councillors are putting pressure on the Delhi Jal Board to supply water through tankers. North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, who took part in a protest march in Rithala, said it is unfortunate that the AAP government has not been able to provide water even after 10 years in power.