MCD survey identifies ‘dangerous buildings’

NEW DELHI: Before the monsoons set in, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has surveyed over 17.94 lakh houses in the city so far, identifying four that are in a “dangerous state” and require urgent repairs.

The survey, an annual exercise, has covered approximately 64% of the houses under MCD jurisdiction and is fully complete in areas like South Zone, with nearly 98.73% houses surveyed in Karol Bagh.

The highest number of houses surveyed were in the Najafgarh zone (2,41,931), followed closely by South zone (2,37,118) and Central zone (2,12,811). According to a report compiled up to June 18, one house in the Shahdara South zone has been identified for repair under category A (Maintenance), and three houses in the Rohini zone under category B (Building). Additionally, four buildings in the Shahdara South zone were marked as dangerous and on the verge of collapse.

These dangerous buildings were identified during a survey held between June 1 and 14. However, MCD officials have not disclosed any information regarding actions taken against these identified buildings.

The survey process to identify more such buildings is ongoing to prevent any incidents during the upcoming rainy season.

Delhi’s monsoon is expected to arrive by the end of this month, according to the weather department. The MCD oversees a total of 27,66,198 houses across its 12 zones.

As of May 31, the MCD had completed the survey of about 12.19 lakh houses. In the first half of June, the MCD managed to survey an additional 5,74,198 houses within a span of 14 days.