2022 NEET qualifier duped by fake firm on pretext of admission

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old girl who had qualified for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test was allegedly cheated by four people who ran a counselling firm in the national capital that assisted students in getting admission to various colleges.

According to an officer, police registered a case of cheating on June 14 and began probing the matter. The four accused have gone absconding.

As per the FIR accessed by this newspaper, the victim girl, Manviraj, had qualified for the NEET examination in 2022 and was seeking assistance for college admissions.

On November 11, 2022, she contacted a counselling service through Just Dial. Two days later, she received a call from a woman named Priya representing the alleged firm identified as CAREERSPOOL Pvt Ltd, who instructed her to submit her documents via WhatsApp. By November 15, Priya had sent Manviraj the fee structures of various colleges.

The victim and her mother were informed of the admission fees and were assured of assistance securing a spot at Subharti Medical College in Meerut, UP. They were asked to deposit Rs 1,00,000 immediately for registration, and Manviraj managed to transfer Rs 90,000 through Paytm on November 19, 2022.

Following further interactions and assurances, she ended up transferring a total of Rs 2,00,000 to CAREERSPOOL Pvt Ltd. To provide security, Priya promised to send a cheque and a tax invoice, which an Uber driver sent by Manviraj collected.

Despite paying the registration fees, Manviraj faced verification issues at the Government Institution of Medical Sciences in Noida. On December 16, 2022, Priya informed her that she would need to visit Subharti Medical College for the next steps, but the process was delayed to December 27-28.

On December 27, Mishra demanded an additional Rs 4,00,000 in cash, claiming it was necessary for admission. This unexpected financial burden left Manviraj’s parents in a difficult situation, forcing them to mortgage their DDA flat to raise the funds.

The next day, they handed over Rs 2,00,000 in cash to Abhishek Pathak, who promised that the admission would proceed with the provided allotment letter. However, upon reaching the college, they were met with a shocking revelation-the letter was fake. Returning to the CAREERSPOOL office, they found it locked and deserted.