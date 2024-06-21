26 deaths due to heatwave in past 24 hrs rock capital

NEW DELHI: Over the past 24 hours, three major city hospitals under the central and Delhi governments have reported 26 deaths attributed to heat-related illnesses.

According to official sources, Safdarjung Hospital recorded the highest toll with 15 confirmed deaths. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital reported seven fatalities, while Lok Nayak Hospital documented four.

The gravity of the situation is underscored by the fact that RML Hospital, since the establishment of its heat stroke unit, has recorded 11 deaths in the past five weeks, with seven in the past 24-hour period. Since March, Safdarjung Hospital has seen a total of 84 heatstroke patients, 64 of whom were admitted in the last five days.

Dr. Ajay Shukla, Medical Director of RML Hospital, noted that a majority of heatstroke patients require ventilator support due to multiple organ failure. “Ventilator support is crucial as almost all patients suffer from severe complications,” he emphasized.