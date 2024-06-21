26 deaths due to heatwave in past 24 hrs rock capital

NEW DELHI: Over the past 24 hours, three major city hospitals under the central and Delhi governments have reported 26 deaths attributed to heat-related illnesses.
According to official sources, Safdarjung Hospital recorded the highest toll with 15 confirmed deaths. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital reported seven fatalities, while Lok Nayak Hospital documented four.
The gravity of the situation is underscored by the fact that RML Hospital, since the establishment of its heat stroke unit, has recorded 11 deaths in the past five weeks, with seven in the past 24-hour period. Since March, Safdarjung Hospital has seen a total of 84 heatstroke patients, 64 of whom were admitted in the last five days.
Dr. Ajay Shukla, Medical Director of RML Hospital, noted that a majority of heatstroke patients require ventilator support due to multiple organ failure. “Ventilator support is crucial as almost all patients suffer from severe complications,” he emphasized.
RML Hospital saw a record 26 admissions for heatstroke in the last 24 hours, marking the highest single-day admission rate to date.
AIIMS New Delhi declined to disclose information on heat-related admissions and deaths, citing directives from the Ministry of Health.
Meanwhile, Nigambodh Ghat, the city’s main crematorium, has observed a notable increase in cremations. Although officials could not confirm if these deaths were heat stroke-related, 142 bodies were cremated on Wednesday, significantly higher than the daily average of 50-60.
“Usually, we cremate around 50-60 bodies daily. Lately, the numbers have been higher. As of today, 35 cremations have already taken place. The numbers are expected to go up,” said a senior official.
No data yet
No official data for the last 24 hours was provided by the city government. However, figures from Wednesday indicated 310 admissions and 14 deaths due to heat-related illnesses on June 18-19.